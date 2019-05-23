Capitation fee, screening tests not allowed in schools: panel

Strict action will be initiated against schools that charge a capitation fee or conduct screening tests for admission, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has said.

Compulsory fund collection from students till Class 8 is a punishable offence. With the new academic session about to begin, all proceedings should be in compliance with laws, commission chairperson P. Suresh said.

An order that prohibited compulsory wearing of shoes and socks to schools during rains was in effect. The General Education Department had also issued an order limiting the weight of school bags. Also, as per an order of the commission, engineer of the Public Works Department or the Local Self-government Department should ensure that school buildings have secured fitness certificates before the start of the new academic year.

Private buses

Moreover, head of schools should take steps in consultation with parent-teacher associations to cut trees that pose a threat to school structures, a commission statement said.

As per an order of the Transport Commissionerate on the recommendations of the commission, safety and fitness of school buses should also be ensured. Strict action should be initiated against owners and employees of private buses that show reluctance in allowing students. Names and licence details of school bus drivers should be maintained in school registers. Orders had also been issued on the guidelines pertaining to schools buses, it said.

The commission had issued orders that school Principals had no right to deny transfer certificate, mark list, or other documents of students in the name of non-payment of fee or other dues to schools.