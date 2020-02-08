Capital’s soaring space dreams

When the first sounding rocket rose to the skies from Thumba in the November of 1963, it marked the beginning of Thiruvananthapuram’s unique relationship with space technology. Nearly six decades down the line, the State capital is poised to jump-start Space Revolution 2.0 with the SpacePark Kerala project.

The spotlight is now on this Kerala government initiative that aims to attract and nurture space-tech firms and start-ups with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan declaring his government’s intention to develop Thiruvananthapuram as the country’s ‘Space City’.

For this unique venture, the government is banking on the proximity and support of ISRO units in the region as well as the industry. Currently, SpacePark is in the process of establishing its campus at the Knowledge City, Pallipuram. It is also busy wooing start-ups and space-sector firms to Thiruvananthapuram to be part of what promises to be an intriguing journey.

Made up of two sub-verticals — a Nano SpacePark and the Space Tech Application Development Ecosystem (STADE) — SpacePark has already on board start-ups such as Agnikul Cosmos, Bellatrix and SatSure. Currently, it is in discussions with Digantara Research and Technologies, Pixxel, Kawa Space and Aadyah Aerospace, SpacePark special officer Santhosh Kurup told The Hindu.

The concept paper of the project describes Nano SpacePark as a space for units that provide services and products useful in space missions. STADE, on the other hand, focuses on the application/ICT side of the space industry. There is some distance to go before the park becomes full-fledged. “We need to establish the incubation centre for applications development, the facilities for start-ups and common facility centres and the hi-tech manufacturing facilities required for medium and small-scale enterprises,” Mr. Kurup said.

MSME-related activities will be established in 18 acres of land. APJ Abdul Kalam Knowledge Centre and Space Museum — a memorial to the former President that is a part of SpacePark — will come up on two acres of land. Space applications-related activities will be hosted in a 200,000 sqft structure built by the Brigade Group within the Technocity campus. “Thiruvananthapuram has been identified as the location for a Technology Centre (TC) under the Union government’s MSME sector schemes. We have given a proposal that the TC should focus on space technology clusters,” Mr. Kurup said.

So what makes Thiruvananthapuram a preferred destination for space-tech firms? The presence of ISRO units such as Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), ISRO Inertial Systems Unit (IISU), and the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) is a key factor, says Srinath Ravichandran, co-founder and CEO of Agnikul Cosmos, an IIT-Madras incubated start-up that is designing a three-stage rocket for low-earth orbits.

“We being a launch vehicle company, proximity to VSSC would be an advantage for us. Two, as start-ups, we are always worrying about infrastructure availability. At the SpacePark there will be facilities that will be commonly shared among the companies. Third, Thiruvananthapuram is home to many retired ISRO hands whom we can access. Fourth, the government is very encouraging. The Kerala Start-Up Mission (KSUM) has done a lot to encourage start-ups,” Mr. Ravichandran explained his company’s reasons for choosing SpacePark.

Kerala is unveiling its SpacePark at a time when, in the international arena, collaborations between private entrepreneurs and government-run space agencies like ISRO is growing. “The global space business, right now, around USD 200 billion per year. The projection is that it could grow to USD 300 billion by 2030. That’s the kind of potential. Out of this, manufacturing component contributes ten per cent of the volume. Ninety per cent is hogged by applications of space technology,” points out former ISRO chairman G. Madhavan Nair.

In India, private entrepreneurship has immense scope in the sector, especially with a globally competitive, high-quality product. But to develop a successful ecosystem that can cater to and tap into its potential, you also require a new breed of entrepreneurs, he added. “Ideally, the government should act as a facilitator. The services in the SpacePark should come with no strings attached. Here, speed is very important. Nothing will wait for you. You need a new breed of entrepreneurs who can take up this challenge,” he said.

On another, important front, SpacePark is also working on building international partnerships that would benefit its companies well in future. At a recently organised Space Conclave, it inked MoUs with the Laboratory for Atmospheric Space Physics (LASP), Colorado, and Space Generation Advisory Council (SGAC), Austria.