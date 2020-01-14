Capital to host biodiversity congress

The International Biodiversity Congress (IBC) is returning to Thiruvananthapuram, the place of its birth, in November this year.

Environmentalist Vandana Shiva, who chairs IBC, formally announced the return of IBC to the State capital at a press conference here on Monday.

IBC 2020 edition will be held at the Kariavattom campus of the University of Kerala from November 25-27 on the theme 'Biodiversity targets 2020 and beyond: Status and aspirations.'

Organised by the Centre for Innovation in Science and Social Action (CISSA) and Navdanya founded by Ms. Shiva, the three-day is billed as the largest biennial get-together of researchers, academicians and civil society to discuss policies, research and trends in biodiversity-related areas.

IBC 2020 will feature a special symposium on ‘Biodiversity, development and eco-restoration’ in the context of the increasing loss of biodiversity, particularly in agriculture.

Wide array

The sixth edition also boasts of a wide array of programmes including the Children's Biodiversity Congress, Youth Biodiversity Congress, international biodiversity expo, seminars and a national photography exhibition and documentary film festival.

IBC is expecting representatives from UN bodies, academicians, students, researchers, farmers and farmer organisations and socia, activists at the three-day event. CISSA, Kerala State Biodiversity Board, University of Kerala and Navdanya organised the first IBC in Thiruvananthapuram in 2010, the year which was observed as the International Year of Biodiversity, sources said.

Four more IBCs were held at the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore, SRM University in Chennai, Central University in Pondicherry and the Forestry Research Institute in Dehradun.

Ms. Shiva also gave a lecture on ‘Biodiversity and climate resilience’ which was organised by CISSA, Department of Aquatic Biology and Fisheries, University of Kerala, and Navdanya, as a forerunner to IBC 2020.