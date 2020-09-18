Capital sees another high at 926

District also posts three more deaths, 488 recoveries

The district on Friday reported 926 new COVID-19 cases, an all-time high for the district and indicative of the worsening situation, even as the death toll mounted to 161 with three recent deaths attributed to the infection.

The district had reported 820 cases on Thursday.

Of Friday’s caseload, disease transmission through contact alone accounted for 767 cases, while the source of infection was not known in 126 cases. The newly diagnosed included 521 men and 405 women. While 101 patients were aged below 15 years, 153 persons above 60 years also tested positive.

The deaths of two men, aged 75 and 53, hailing from Thirumala and Balaramapuram respectively and a woman, aged 72, from Poonthura on September 11 were confirmed as due to the disease on Friday.

Localities

The highest number of cases have been reported from the Medical College region (37), Muttathara (33), Manacaud (18), Balaramapuram (17), Vallakadavu (17), Nettayam (13), Neyyattinkara (12) and Navayikulam (10). Pattom, Poojappura and Muttapalam reported eight cases each. Santhimandiram, a rehabilitation centre at Vettinad, also reported eight cases on Friday. Seven people each tested positive at Parasuvaikkal and Anayara. Nemom and Varkala reported six cases each.

27 health workers

Statistics released by the Health Department indicate that the number of health-care workers being diagnosed with the infection continues to be alarmingly high. On Friday alone, 27 health workers tested positive in the district.

As many as 488 people recovered from the disease on the day, even as the active case tally mounted to 6,464.

Under observation

On Friday, 2,104 people were placed under surveillance, taking the total number of people currently under observation to 25,538. In all, 720 swab samples were sent for tests from the district.

The district has recorded a rapid increase in new cases over the past few days. As many as 656 cases were reported on September 15 and 675 on September 16.