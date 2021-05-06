Capital reports 3,969 cases

Patient wait: COVID-19 vaccine-seekers awaiting their turn to get inoculated at the General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. S. Mahinsha

2,389 people recover, TPR at 28.45%

The district appeared poised to cross yet another milestone in daily COVID-19 caseload that went up by 3,969 on Thursday. Test positivity rate rose to 28.45% when 13,947 people were tested. While 2,389 people recovered from the illness, the active cases’ count stood at 32,758.

The source of the infection is unknown in 309 of the new cases. Five health care workers were among those who tested positive.

As many as 14 deaths were attributed to the disease, taking the district’s death toll to 1,075. The deceased include eight men, aged between 28 and 84, and six women, including one aged 85. The deaths occurred between May 2 and 4. The toll has gone up by 104 since April 30.

Currently, 83,338 people are in quarantine in the district. These include 6,265 people included on the quarantine list on Thursday. As many as 3,543 people were permitted to conclude self-isolation after completing the mandated period.

Containment zones

New containment zones have been declared in Vazhuthacaud, Vellar, Venganoor, Mulloor, Kottappuram, Vizhinjam and Harbour wards in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation; Kalathara, Aruvikkara, Mylam and Irumba in Aruvikkara grama panchayat; Chenkode, Punnamoodu, Office, Peringamala and Kakkamoola in Kalliyoor grama panchayat; Vellar, Kadavinmoola, Muttakkad, Panangode, Venniyoor, Nellivila, Mavuvila, Office ward, Peringamala, Iduva, Mangalathukonam, Chavadinada, Cicilypuram, Venganoor, Dr. BR Ambedkar Gramam, Kalluvettamkuzhy and Kovalam in Venganoor grama panchayat; and Parasuvakkal in Parassala grama panchayat.