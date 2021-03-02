Capital reports 118 new cases

The capital district’s COVID-19 caseload went up by 118, while 171 people recovered from the illness as the number of active cases stood at 2,873. With 4,415 people being subjected to testing during the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate stood at 6.5%.
Among the fresh cases, three were imported cases, while the source of infection in 40 others were unknown. One health care worker was also among those who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The death toll stood at 832 as on Sunday. Three recent deaths were attributed to the disease.
The district administration placed 1,374 people under quarantine, while 2,242 others were allowed to conclude quarantine. There were currently 21,027 people who were quarantined in their houses and 48 in various institutions in the district.
New containment zones were declared in Thalachira in Vithura grama panchayat; Kollarukonam in Peringamala grama panchayat; Melamcode, Nemom and Poojappura in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Existing containment zones were withdrawn in Thencherikonam in Manamboor grama panchayat; Panangode in Tholicode grama panchayat; Aryanad town and Iravoor in Aryanad grama panchayat; Tharatta and Thocode in Chemmaruthy grama panchayat.
