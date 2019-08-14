Capital puts its best foot forward in flood relief

The district continues to lend a helping hand to people in other parts of the State who have been left shattered by rain fury.

As much as 6.5 tonnes of relief material, including food, water, sanitation material, clothes, and medicines, collected at SMV school under the district administration’s umbrella was sent to Wayanad on Tuesday.

The collection centre will remain open as more relief material is required, District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan said. The district panchayat also sent four loads of relief material to camps in Wayanad and Malappuram.

A load of medicines to the tune of ₹15 lakh was also sent. District panchayat president V.K. Madhu said the collection centres had been receiving a good response from people.

Other institutions

Collections were also held under the aegis of local self-government institutions, district library council, and institutions under the district panchayat.

The district panchayat has also decided to send five teams to conduct clean-ups in the disaster-hit regions of the State.

Relief material can be dropped off at the 24-hour collection point at the district panchayat office or in gram panchayat and block panchayat centres.

Kudumbashree

The Kudumbashree too has sent relief material to the tune of ₹50 lakh collected from its members over the past four days from its 83 collection centres.

The material reaching the mission collection centre is seggregated, packed, and loaded into vehicles with the support of the 70 employees of the mission, district mission coordinator K.R. Shaiju said. Kudumbashree’s construction teams would help in the rebuilding of houses and its counsellors in trauma care process, Mr. Shaiju said.