Thiruvananthapuram posts 756 cases, nine deaths

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

06 November 2020 01:02 IST

622 recover from viral infection

Thiruvananthapuram reported 756 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday when 6,586 samples were tested in 24 hours. A total of 622 people recovered from the infection and the number of active cases in the district is 8,342.

Among those newly diagnosed with the infection, 738 people were found to have acquired SARS-CoV-2 through local transmission. The source of infection of 142 remains unknown.

14 health workers

Fourteen health-care workers are also among those infected.

The patients also included four persons who came from outside the State recently.

Nine more people succumbed to COVID-19 in the district.

The diseased were natives of Karamana, Pulimath, Anayara, Pothencode, Kulathoor, Mariyapuram, Amaravila, Pettah and Pravachambalam. The ages of the deceased ranged from 65 to 84 years.

1,797 quarantined

As many as 1,797 persons were quarantined on the day, taking the number of people being monitored in houses for COVID-19 symptoms in the district to 25,223 and in various institutions to 207.

The district administration initiated legal action against 322 people for violating the provisions of the prohibitory orders.

These included eight people who violated the COVID-19 protocol and 76 people who were fined for other offences by sectoral magistrates and the police in separate crackdowns.