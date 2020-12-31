Capital posts 420 cases

With 333 recoveries, active cases touch 3,506

The district recorded 420 COVID-19 cases and 333 recoveries on Thursday as the number of active cases increased to 3,506.

Barring a few imported cases, almost all the fresh cases have been attributed to local transmission of the infection. Seven health-care workers are among those who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The death toll in the district stood at 657, according to official statistics.

The district administration placed 1,088 people under quarantine on the day, taking the number of people being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms to 20,230 in houses and 78 in various institutions.