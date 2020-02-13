Capital not neglected in Budget, says Isaac

The State Budget for 2020-21 comprises ongoing projects for ₹4,853 crore for the capital and allegations that the budget has neglected Thiruvananthapuram are unfounded, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac has said.

Replying to discussions on the Budget in the Assembly on Wednesday, Dr. Isaac said that a capital region development project has been envisaged and the State government was engaged in discussions with the Centre for executing it. The detailed project report is ready. A special legislation is needed for implementing the project that would have a special investment zone, growth corridor and allied amenities for culture and entertainment.

A ring road from Vizhinham port to Navaikulam has been included in the project. On completion, the project is expected to create 20,000 job opportunities, the Minister said.

Three overbridges

The Budget has apportioned ₹2,000 crore for development of roads and road overbridges at Ulloor, Pattom and Sreekariyam, among others, the Minister said.

A new water treatment plant would be set up at Aruvikkara for ₹635 crore to address the drinking water crisis in the capital.

Sewerage network

The sewerage network would be widened so that it would cover the city.

A Smart City Transport Network for ₹864 crore is also part of the development projects for the capital.

False campaign

He accused the Opposition of running a false campaign of the Budget neglecting the capital.