Capital logs 8,606 fresh cases

Compensation given to dependents of 3,063 who succumbed to COVID

The capital district recorded 8,606 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The active cases stood at 48,907 even as 8,267 patients recovered on the day.

Among the fresh cases, 8,263 have been attributed to contact transmission. The source of infection is unknown in 269 cases. Seventy-four health-care workers also contracted the infection.

As per official statistics, 252 people were hospitalised in the district on the day, taking the total count of COVID-19-infected people undergoing treatment in hospitals to 2,169. As many as 96,684 people are under quarantine at homes or institutional centres.

Solatia disbursed

The district administration has disbursed solatia to the dependents of 3,063 people who died after contracting COVID-19. In a statement here on Tuesday, District Collector Navjot Khosa said ₹15,31,15,000 had been distributed to the beneficiaries till January 22.

While a total of 4,250 applications had been received by the district authorities so far, the rest were in various stages of examination, she said.

Application

As many as 6,764 deaths have been attributed to the disease in the district (as on January 24). Those eligible for the financial assistance can submit applications through relief.kerala.gov.in or directly at village offices. The death certificate of the deceased, the death certificate issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) or death declaration certificate; copies of ration card, Aadhaar card and bank passbook of the applicant; and documents that prove the relation between the deceased and the applicant will have to be attached along with the application.

Those who have not received death declaration certificates can apply using the certificate number alone. The following control rooms can be contacted to obtain details regarding the COVID-19 compensation. District Control Room number: 94977 11281, 0417-2730067/107745, Thiruvananthapuram taluk control room: 94977 11282, 2462006, Neyyattinkara taluk control room: 94977 11283, 2222227; Kattakada: 94977 11284, 2291414; Nedumangad: 94977 11285, 2802424; Varkala: 94977 11286, 2613222; Chirayinkeezhu: 94977 11287, 2622406.