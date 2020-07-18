Capital district reports 173 new cases

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

18 July 2020 21:27 IST

Source of infection untraced in four cases, two deceased confirmed infected

In the capital district, 173 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Saturday. Two people who died recently were also confirmed to have been infected.

The number of patients being treated in the district for the infection has gone up to 1,685. Seven people recovered from the illness on the day.

The deceased persons who were found COVID-19-positive were a 70-year-old Poonthura native, who died on July 11, and a 60-year-old man from Arayoor, near Parassala, who died on July 16. Both were treated at the Government Medical College Hospital here, sources said.

The Poonthura native, who suffered from cardiac and kidney ailments, was admitted to the hospital with respiratory problems, while the other person had frequented Kanyakumari where he is suspected to have contracted the infection. He was admitted to the hospital on July 5.

152 local contact cases

Among the new cases, 152 people contracted the infection through local transmission. While 38 people hail from Pulluvila, 29 are from Poonthura. A 62-year- old man undergoing treatment in the Pangode military hospital has also been diagnosed with the illness. The imported cases include those who came from Qatar, United States, and United Arab Emirates recently.

The source of infection is unknown in four cases which include people hailing from General Hospital and Medical College regions.

In his daily briefing, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed concern over such cases, many of which are been reported in large numbers from parts of city including Statue, Pettah, Attakulangara, Peroorkada and Kudappanakunnu.

Minister visits Greenfield

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja, who visited the COVID-19 first-line treatment centre (CFLTC) at Greenfield Stadium in Karyavattom, said the district had 12 COVID-19 clusters. The CFLTC, envisaged to accommodate 750 people, is the 13th such facility to be established in the district.