Capital district records 60 new COVID-19 cases
The capital district recorded 60 new COVID-19 cases and 123 recoveries on Friday as the active caseload dropped to 660.
While no COVID-19 deaths were reported on the day, three people were hospitalised with various symptoms. There are 30 people in total who are being monitored in hospitals for related ailments. As many as 1,388 people are currently undergoing quarantine in the district, according to official statistics.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.