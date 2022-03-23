Capital district logs 81 new COVID cases

The capital district recorded 81 new COVID-19 cases and 127 recoveries on Wednesday as the active caseload stood at 801.

The death of an 83-year-old man from the district has been attributed to the disease. While five people were hospitalised with various symptoms on the day, the total number of people undergoing treatment in hospitals in the district is 35. As many as 1,907 people are currently under quarantine in the district.