Capital district logs 179 COVID cases

The capital district recorded 179 COVID-19 new cases and 205 recoveries as the number of active cases stood at 1,741 on Thursday.

The death of a 71-year-old Pallikkal native has been attributed to the disease. Fifteen people were hospitalised in various parts of the district on the day, taking the number of those being monitored in hospitals to 81. As many as 4,804 people are undergoing quarantine in houses or various institutions.