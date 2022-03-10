Capital district logs 179 COVID cases
Number of active cases stands at 1,741
The capital district recorded 179 COVID-19 new cases and 205 recoveries as the number of active cases stood at 1,741 on Thursday.
The death of a 71-year-old Pallikkal native has been attributed to the disease. Fifteen people were hospitalised in various parts of the district on the day, taking the number of those being monitored in hospitals to 81. As many as 4,804 people are undergoing quarantine in houses or various institutions.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.