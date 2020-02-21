Capital college emerges champ in Kerala University of Health Sciences inter-zone arts fest

K. Arundhathi Krishna of Government Medical College, Kozhikode, who won the first prize in the fancy dress competition held as part of the inter-zone arts fest of the Kerala University of Health Sciences, in Kozhikode on Thursday.

KOZHIKODE

21 February 2020 00:50 IST

Kozhikode Medical College bags second position in KUHS arts fete

The Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, won the champion’s trophy as “Bella Ciao”, the four-day inter-zone arts festival of the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) concluded on the Government Medical College campus here on Thursday.

The host campus was in the second slot and Vaidyaratnam P.S. Varrier Ayurveda College, Kottakkal, Malappuram, bagged the third position.

Athira Mahendran of KMCT Dental College, Kozhikode, was adjudged Kalathilakam and S. Anandu of the College of Pharmaceuticals, Kannur, was the Kalaprathibha. Sheikh Diba Mohammed Ali of Al-Shifa College of Pharmacy, Perinthalmanna, Malappuram, is the Sahitya Prathibha, and Rahul Rajeev of Government Medical College, Kozhikode, is the Chithraprathibha.

As many as 5,000 students participated in around 90 events on these days.

On the final day on Thursday, 19 events such as skit, fancy dress, mime, Keralanatanam, Thiruvathirakkali, and Oppana were conducted. A.K. Manoj Kumar, former registrar, KUHS, opened the valedictory ceremony late in the evening on Thursday.