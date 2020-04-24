Capital city removed from list of COVID-19 hotspots

The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation limits have been removed from the list of COVID-19 hotspots.

The existing restrictions, however, will remain in the Ambalathara and Kalippankulam wards. Barring the two wards, the city limits will be considered an Orange zone similar to other parts of the district. Activities permitted during the lockdown period will be determined accordingly.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan said while certain exemptions would come into effect in the city, there would be no let-down in vigil until the lifting of the lockdown. While access to the city was currently permitted only through six points, a decision on opening up more routes would be taken at a later stage. Access to the Ambalathara and Kalippankulam wards would be permitted only through two points each.

Steps were afoot to trace the contacts of the Varkala native diagnosed with the infection on Thursday. A decision on identifying the hotspots within the Varkala municipality would be made on the basis of the findings, he said.

Morning walkers would be permitted to walk outdoors close to their homes, provided they wore masks and refrained from crowding, the Collector said.

The district authorities intensified surveillance at points where there were reports of people evading detection and crossing inter-State borders. Vehicles transporting essential commodities and other items were being thoroughly screened at the checkpoints and narrow paths were being sealed to prevent people from crossing over on foot.

The Collector sought the assistance of the Kanyakumari district administration as part of such efforts. Besides, the Thiruvananthapuram Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) was in contact with the Kanyakumari SP to prevent undetected crossovers at the border. Inter-district movement would be permitted only for government employees, medical officers, and other health workers from Kollam. Special passes were being issued for other purposes after assessing each case in detail.

According to Mr. Gopalakrishnan, taxis and autorickshaws would not be permitted to operate during the lockdown. The functioning of anganvadis would remain restricted in matters regarding distribution of nutritional diet for children until further notice.