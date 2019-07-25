Campus Front protest march turns violent

A protest march taken out by the activists of the Campus Front of India, the student outfit of the Popular Front of India (PFI), over the University College issue on Wednesday turned violent when they were blocked outside the North Gate of the Secretariat.

The police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse them. The injured activists were taken to the General Hospital in the police vehicle.

The protest march was taken demanding a proper investigation into the instances of violence at the University College and regarding the recovery of answer sheets of university examinations from the house of an accused student.