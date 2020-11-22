Campaigning norms for containment zones

Maximum 20 people for events

District Collector Navjot Khosa has urged political parties and candidates to exercise caution when organising election campaigns in the containment zones for the local body elections.

Election-related events in the containment zones should not have more than 20 people.

Large public gatherings should be avoided in the non-containment zones also, given the COVID-19 scenario, she said.

Ms. Khosa, who is the District Election Officer, told a meeting of the monitoring cell for the model code of conduct that the COVID-prevention guidelines should be strictly enforced on electioneering activities in the district. The district has, to a large extent, succeeded in arresting the outbreak.

To prevent a repetition, the guidelines should be strictly followed during election campaigns, she said.

The State Election Commission requirement that house-to-house visits should be conducted only by five persons, including the candidate, should be strictly followed, the Collector said.

Materials removed

Meanwhile, the anti-defacement squad formed in the district removed 117 campaign materials which were erected without authorisation. The activities of the squad will be strengthened in the coming days. The number of squads also will be increased.

The meeting was attended by cell convener and panchayat deputy director Thressiamma Antony, members District Police Chief (Rural) B. Ashokan, Deputy Collector (Elections) John V. Samuel and District Information Officer G. Binsilal.