Campaign against single-use plastics on Oct. 2

The city-based Centre for Innovation in Science and Social Action (CISSA), collaborating with like-minded organisations, is rolling out a multi-event campaign to discourage the use of single-use plastics (SUP).

As part of the ‘Multi-Event Campaign for a Plastic-free India’, participants would come together at the Manaveeyam Veedhi on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti day, to take forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision towards an SUP-free country, CISSA said, adding the multi-event campaign was aimed at making people aware of the threats of SUPs.

“The campaign, which kicks off on October 2, would pave the way for stronger discussions with all stakeholders and the scientific community to help the government frame effective policies towards the management of SUPs,” CISSA general secretary C. Suresh Kumar said. The campaign will include a student and youth assembly, exhibitions, street plays, and a painting exhibition and poster competition for students.