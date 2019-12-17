Calligraphy not given its due in colleges: Manoj Gopinath

Type design and calligraphy should be made main subjects in fine arts colleges rather than be offered as electives, Manoj Gopinath, who has to his credit over 100 fonts in Malayalam, has said.

Mr. Gopinath was speaking to The Hindu on the sidelines of Ka Cha Ta Tha Pa, the recently concluded National Calligraphy Festival of Kerala.

An alumnus of the College of Fine Arts here, Mr. Gopinath said illustration, graphic design, and other courses attracted the best of talent, while calligraphy was looked down upon in fine arts colleges and design institutes. Even schools, he rued, were not giving enough attention to students’ handwriting. There were no colleges or qualified teachers to teach typography either.

If typography and calligraphy were to be made a main subject, students would be able to achieve a lot in the field rather than get bogged down by uncertainty over a career. “How many people are earning money from typography?” he asked.

There was general ignorance about type design in the country, Mr. Gopinath said. People did not know what type was, who designed them, their value, or the massive effort that went into designing one. The impression was software engineers coded the fonts. “Designers really break their heads over it. A character is finalised after a whole lot of thinking and scribbling. But it is not enough to design one character. A set of characters have to be readied.”

Besides characters, numerals and punctuation marks too have to be designed in the same font, besides different styles such as thin and bold. If issues related to size or weight or filling of characters arise, the characters need to be reworked. “These aspects have to be given thought to even before starting work on a font,” he said.

A font in a language one is familiar with could take a month or two. A Tibetan font that Mr. Gopinath designed took him one year. For this, he had to study Tibetan. “Once you understand strokes, form, shape and complexity of the script, you can relate to it.”

Manoj said his fonts were widely used by both the print and digital media here.