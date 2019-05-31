Call for scientific approach to water conservation

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday called for a scientific approach to water conservation, stressing the point that efficient waste disposal is an important factor in keeping water sources clean.

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating the Jalasangamam summit organised by the Haritha Keralam Mission at Tagore Theatre. Effective water conservation could bring about surprising transformations in the agriculture sector. The government was making all-out efforts to expand agriculture and achieve self-sufficiency in the sector with the help of local bodies, Mr. Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister, who had visited the Netherlands recently, recalled how the European country was able to restore its polluted rivers. “It shows that nothing is impossible,” he said.

Water Resources Minister K. Krishnankutty presided over the function. Local Self-Government Minister A.C. Moideen released the book Thelineerinte Vijayagadha, a compilation on participatory water conservation efforts.

Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar launched the Haritha Drishti mobile app, which provides data on water level and availability of water sources in the State.