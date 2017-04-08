Call for equal opportunities for all

The differently abled should not suffer in a modern society. Though India is a democracy, in its true sense democracy is yet to be achieved as discrimination still exists in society. “A true democracy ensures equal opportunities for all,” Minister for Health K.K. Shylaja has said.

She was speaking at a workshop ‘Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules (Draft)’ organised by the Social Justice Department and the Kerala Social Security Mission (KSSM) on Friday to frame rules for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, in the State.

It was a very comprehensive Act, she said. What was important for its implementation was coordination with other departments. Even in the Social Justice Department, there were various agencies such as the Commission for Disabilities, the Kerala State Handicapped Persons Welfare Corporation, and the KSSM that dealt with issues of the disabled. “Unless we work to integrate various components, any rules that are framed will remain ineffectual.

“A mechanism has to be found for this.”

Ms. Shylaja stressed the need for framing rules that would support activities such as early intervention and detection of disabilities. Practices such as child and consanguineous marriages that contribute to occurrence of disabilities should be actively discouraged, she said.

She called for a professional set-up to meet the rising expectations of the differently abled from the Act. There was also a need to convince the differently abled that others could work for their benefit with the same dedication shown by them, she said.

Barrier-free in the physical sense could be achieved, but it was much more difficult to remove barriers from people’s hearts, she said.

Rights-based law

Former Chief Secretary S.M. Vijayanand said the Act was a rights-based law, and therefore the rules should lay down each person’s duties. Various aspects of the law should be seen as an organic whole and not disparate. There should be political and departmental will to ensure that there was no putting off things for the sake of convenience. Government-civil society partnership was essential for its implementation, he said.

Attention should be given to soft aspects of the law such as integration, independence, social audit, or livelihood, instead of merely focussing on reservation and accessibility.

Kerala should be a model in its implementation, Mr. Vijayanand said.