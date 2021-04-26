Call centres set up in districts to assist migrant workers

Thiruvananthapuram

26 April 2021 10:38 IST

Labour Department issues guildelines for plantations

Call centres have been set up in all districts on the lines of the State-level call centre in Ernakulam for migrant workers as part of measures by the Labour Department to contain the second wave of COVID-19. The centres will act as control rooms, where migrant workers can seek assistance, and will be under the supervision of labour officers.

Data sheet of workers

Labour Commissioner S. Chitra has asked the labour officers to visit labour camps and assistant labour officers to identify places where they live in groups in order to generate awareness. Those with COVID-19 symptoms will be isolated and steps will be taken to vaccinate all workers. A data sheet of migrant workers will be prepared as was done during the first wave of COVID-19, Ms. Chitra said.

The Labour Department will sensitise all workers, including migrant workers, to the perils of the pandemic. While posters in various languages and social media will be leveraged for generating awareness, facilitation centres will also be used.

The department has come up with guidelines for the plantation sector to contain the pandemic. Chief Inspector of Plantation R. Pramod has asked the management to hold mass vaccination camps for workers and facilitate their registration in the www.cowin.in portal.

Scene at ‘layams’

Guest workers should be retained in the estate itself. Workers should be discouraged from going out of ‘layam’, the dwelling place, and the management should ensure that there is enough air circulation in these places. The managements have been asked to make available soap, water and sanitisers.