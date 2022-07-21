CAG report picks holes in Kerala University’s overall performance

The varsity failed to optimally utilise funds provided by the UGC

A report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on the functioning of the University of Kerala pointed out that the varsity, which came into existence in 1937, is yet to have an approved master plan detailing areas envisaged for development including academic curriculum and physical infrastructure.

The report tabled in the State Assembly has audited the performance of the university from 2016-21. "The College Development Council, which was to ensure proper planning and integrated development of affiliated colleges, was ineffective due to improper constitution. Curriculum revisions were pending as compared to the schedule prescribed by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Inspections of affiliated colleges as mandated could not be ensured by the university," it said.

The report stated that the university failed to optimally utilise the General Development Assistance fund provided by the University Grants Commission resulting in loss of assistance.

“The delay on the part of university to amend the statutes resulted in non-receipt of ₹9.57 crore from the Government of India being pay revision arrears. Lease rent receivable on account of land provided for construction of stadium was in arrears. The self-financing Engineering College and KUCTEs [Kerala University College of Teacher Education] of the university, which were meant to sustain on self-generated revenue, were consistently running on a loss,” according to the report.

The CAG found that the Demand, Collection and Balance Register was not maintained by the university. “Advances were pending recovery from staff of the University as well as from the Principals of colleges. There was a deficit of ₹7.23 crore in the University Provident Fund account, in spite of remarks of Public Accounts Committee directing the university authorities to take necessary steps to remit the arrears towards Provident Fund account at the earliest,” it said.

The performance report said that several departments continued to function without sanctioned posts of teachers. Number of faculties appointed on contract basis was higher than the prescribed limit. Despite the presence of a Scrutiny Board to ensure that the question papers were in conformity with the prescribed syllabus, the issue of ‘out of syllabus’ questions continues to plague the examination system, it said.