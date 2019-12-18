CAA stir reinforces Congress values: Behanan

United Democratic Front (UDF) convener Benny Behanan on Tuesday asserted that the nationwide agitations against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) unambiguously establishes the relevance of the Congress and the values it upholds.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Behanan said all sections opposed to the legislation have lined up behind the Congress.

The UDF has a clear decision to line up all secular forces in the State against the legislation and forge a consensus against the communal agenda of the Modi Government. It has also decided to move the courts challenging the constitutional validity of the amendment. He alleged that the CAA was brought in with the sole objective of capturing power in Bengal and a few other States, which were to soon witness Assembly elections.

Communal passion

The BJP has always tried to stoke communal passion on the eve of elections in any part of the country, he said.

In reply to a question, he said the BJP was the number one enemy of the Congress. The UDF will continue its agitations against the unpopular policies of the LDF Government and the joint campaign against the CAA that lasted for a few hours will in no way affect the focus of the UDF’s campaigns against the LDF Government.