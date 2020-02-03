CAA-NRC combo a deadly weapon: Yogendra Yadav

Calling the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) as black laws that can lead to the disenfranchisement of a large section of the Indian population, Swaraj Abhiyan president Yogendra Yadav said these laws would do to society what demonetisation did to the economy.

Speaking to press persons here on Sunday, he gave a call to people’s organisations across the country to be part of the united struggle against the CAA.

“The main purpose of the CAA is not to give citizenship to persecuted people, as the government tells us. This is meant for signalling purpose, to introduce two categories of citizens and to put Muslims in the second class. The CAA, along with the NRC, is a deadly weapon. The National Population Register is the NRC itself. Government officials will never visit any household for NRC. They will only come for NPR. The only way to oppose NRC is by stopping NPR itself,” said Mr. Yadav.

Revived spirit

He said that there was now an extraordinary movement in the country against these laws, which had revived the spirit of the national movement and the national symbols. A group of activists and personalities from across the country will meet in Mumbai on February 4, under the banner of ‘We the people of India’ to chart out the future course of the anti-CAA movement.