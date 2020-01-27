CAA finds space in Beemapally fete

The countrywide movement to protect Constitutional values found its reflection at the Uroos festival at Beemapally Dargah Shareef here on Monday. Every year, the festival begins with a procession and hoisting of the customary flag at Beemapally.

But this time, a reading of the preamble of the Constitution, reading of the pledge, and singing of the National anthem were part of the festivities on the first day. In the morning, special prayers were led by the Imam of Beemapally Asaid Muthukoya Thangal. The procession from the mosque traversing through Jonakapoonthura and Manikyavilakam began at 8 a.m., concluding with the hoisting of the customary flag by the president of Muslim Jamaat M. Muhammed Ismat.

We decided to make the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the Constitution protection movements a part of the Uroos too. This is the first time that a reading of the Constitution is becoming part of the festival,” said Anwar Sadath, a member of the Jamaat committee.

Religious discourses, cultural programmes, and prayer meetings will be held during the festival..The 10 day-long Uroos will conclude with a procession, prayer and a feast. The State and the Corporation has made arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festival.