Buses to display phone numbers in Kerala

The Transport Commissioner has issued orders that all buses display the phone numbers of the regional transport officer, sub-regional transport officer, and police station concerned so that passengers, both children and adults, can complain about the problems experienced by them during travel.

The orders comes in the wake of a recommendation by the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

The order says that ‘travel committees’ should meet once every three months under the District Collector and review the problems faced by children in private vehicles.

Bus staff should not be encouraged to monopolise vacant seats at the expense of students. Inspections should be held regularly to check if the numbers have been displayed on buses. Strict action should be taken against bus owners and employees who do not follow the orders.

A committee presided over by the District Collector to address students’ grievances should meet once every three months, the order said.

Student’s complaint

The child rights commission had made the recommendation on a complaint by a student from Madavoor, Kozhikode, that while travelling on a private bus he was assaulted.