Bureau of Civil Aviation Security office in Thiruvananthapuram relocated to Kochi

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 11, 2022 21:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Regional Office of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), currently located in Thiruvananthapuram, has been relocated to Kochi, said an order issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation recently.

Accordingly, all the officials posted at the regional office in the capital stands transferred to Kochi. Meanwhile, Shashi Tharoor, MP, in a letter to the Union Minister for Civil Aviation has requested a reconsideration of the decision.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“Regional offices of the BCAS are, as per existing conventions, located in State capitals. While the same was true for the office in Thiruvananthapuram as well, it has been reliably learnt that the Ministry of Civil Aviation is considering a proposal to shift the office to Kochi, which, as I am sure you will agree, represents an unfortunate departure from the convention,” said Mr. Tharoor in the letter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app