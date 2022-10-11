Thiruvananthapuram

Bureau of Civil Aviation Security office in Thiruvananthapuram relocated to Kochi

The Regional Office of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), currently located in Thiruvananthapuram, has been relocated to Kochi, said an order issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation recently.

Accordingly, all the officials posted at the regional office in the capital stands transferred to Kochi. Meanwhile, Shashi Tharoor, MP, in a letter to the Union Minister for Civil Aviation has requested a reconsideration of the decision.

“Regional offices of the BCAS are, as per existing conventions, located in State capitals. While the same was true for the office in Thiruvananthapuram as well, it has been reliably learnt that the Ministry of Civil Aviation is considering a proposal to shift the office to Kochi, which, as I am sure you will agree, represents an unfortunate departure from the convention,” said Mr. Tharoor in the letter.


