Building tax scam: BJP points finger at CM

Party on protest mode as it exhorts Pinarayi to take responsibility

Seeking to step up protest against the scam involving embezzlement of building tax collection in the Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation, the BJP on Friday pointed an accusing finger at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Inaugurating a march organised by the BJP to the Corporation office, party State president K. Surendran said the Chief Minister who held the IT portfolio, could not evade responsibility for the scam.

Pointing out that Corporation officials were blaming software malfunction for the murky situation, Mr. Surendran said the IT department had to assume responsibility for the error since 2016. He said CPI(M) leaders were involved in many such scams in the State. This, he said, was the reason why the officials responsible for the diversion of building tax funds were not being arrested.

“The Home Department is bound to investigate such a case that has led to the misappropriation of funds remitted by citizens. Such scams could be happening in other local bodies also,” he said. “CPI(M) leaders were behind the embezzlement of SC funds in the Corporation. It is clear that the perpetrators have the backing of higher-ups in power.”

Mr. Surendran said the common man in Kerala could not expect justice from a State Government that shielded racketeers like Monson Mavunkal. The BJP would step up its agitation on the issue till the officials behind the racket were exposed and punished, he added.

BJP district president V.V. Rajesh presided.