Budget evokes mixed reactions

The State Budget has evoked a mixed reaction from people from various walks of life in the capital. While many rued that the government neglected several burning issues in the district, some others came to its defence to claim that several budgetary allocations would go a long way in strengthening the existing public amenities.

Residents’ associations in the capital city decried the lack of steps to enhance public transportation facilities. “While the government had made promises to develop a light metro and construct flyovers at Sreekaryam, Ulloor and Pattom for the purpose, no budgetary allocation has been made for the project,” M.S. Venugopal, chairman of the Federation of Residents’ Associations, said.

He said there was a need to address the looming crisis the city faced owing to an inadequate waste management system. “While several households have managed to adopt the source-level disposal system, the city Corporation has failed to address the wastes accumulated by auditoriums and commercial establishments, most of which were dumped in waterbodies or drainages. The government’s plan to beautify roads at a cost of ₹25 crore is not the need of the hour. The district has been largely neglected,” he said.

District Congress Committee president Neyyattinkara Sanal accused the government of showing scant regard for the State capital. He alleged that several ambitious projects, including the Attukal township project, that were announced earlier remained just on paper. Besides, several projects that fast-progressed during the United Democratic Front rule had been stalled since the Left Democratic Front came into power. The agrarian sector had also been neglected. The party would organise a district-wide rally from February 19 in protest against the alleged neglect towards the district, he said.

Echoing the views, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district president V.V. Rajesh said the LDF had held an ignorant attitude towards the needs of the district. Traffic congestion continued to remain a headache for its residents. The government failed to ensure a proportionate development of road infrastructure in the city’s suburbs and other rural areas. Yet another problem of waste management continued to affect normal life in various parts of the district. The party took out a demonstration to the Secretariat on Saturday on the issue.

Counter view

Dismissing such claims, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] district secretary Anavoor Nagappan said they were nothing but propaganda aimed at political gains. “The capital district has received a special focus throughout the LDF rule. The Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital has been witnessing works worth ₹800 crore. Besides, the government has ensured the construction of 39,000 houses in Thiruvananthapuram, the highest in the State, under the LIFE Mission. Both Kattakada and Vattiyurkavu are set for a major uplift with the unprecedented allocations for infrastructure development,” he said.

He alleged that those who criticised the State government had misled the district in the past by making hollow promises including establishing a railway medical college as well as a coaching terminal at Nemom.