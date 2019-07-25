Broad strokes on canvas

J.A.Saikumar is an auditor by the day, but before he sets out to work, he ensures that he paints to his heart’s content.

A senior auditor at the Accountant General’s office, he is now in the high of getting two of his paintings selected for this year’s Amsterdam International Art Fair to be held in August.

‘Dare to touch’, one of the paintings that was selected, depicts a baby elephant protected under the towering presence of its mother, which Saikumar says is his reaction to the increasing instances of elephant poaching.

‘Beauty of onions’, the second painting is a still life painting of two onions, one of them half-peeled.

“With the onion painting, my attempt was to get the natural colour of onions, which is hard to replicate on canvas. I did a lot of trial and error over several months to get the right colour. I only do oil paintings,” says Saikumar.

He began painting at the age of 7, and was actively pursuing it till the work load as an auditor got too much for him.

Though he had conducted exhibitions of his paintings till around 1996, for the next 15 years, his brushes did not touch the canvas.

“I was too busy with my work that it became unable for me to concentrate. So, I thought I will discontinue for sometime. In 2014, I decided that I will somehow find time for it at any cost. Since then, I have done around 13 exhibitions, in Delhi, Hyderabad and in Thiruvananthapuram. I usually paint early in the morning on most days,” he says.