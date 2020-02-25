Breakwater work at a slow pace

A view of the breakwater site of Vizhinjam International deepwater seaport from the harbour area, near Thiruvananthapuram.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

25 February 2020 00:53 IST

10,000 tonnes of granite is needed daily for the Vizhinjam project

The construction of the 3.1 km breakwater, the critical component of the Vizhinjam International multi-purpose deepwater seaport, is yet to achieve the desired pace.

Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Ltd (AVPPL) tasked with the execution of the ambitious seaport at Vizhinjam near here by the government had been able to complete only 675 metres of the 3.1 km long breakwater even after the government’s directive to expedite the work on the Public Private Partnership (PPP) project.

Deadline missed

The AVPPL, which had missed the deadline of December 3, 2019 fixed for the completion of the Phase I of the project as per the concession pact, is able to make available only 1,500 to 2,000 tonnes of granite needed for the construction of the breakwater.

The inability of the multi-port operator to source granite locally is cited as the main reason for the slow progress of breakwater work, official sources said.

From Thoothukudi

Sourcing the granite from Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu and moving it through bottom opening barges to the site and option of using sea route to move granite via Muthalapozhi and Kollam harbour has not met with success.

The government was hopeful that opening the sea route to bring granite and sourcing granite locally from the southern districts of the State will expedite the breakwater work that came to a standstill in 2017.

Although the AVPPL had sought permission to source granite from 20 quarries in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts, official sources said they have got the nod only from three quarries till date.

At least 10,000 tonnes of granite has to be dumped daily into the deepwater contours, where the depth varies from 18 to 20 metres, to complete the remaining portion of the breakwater. As depth increases, volume of granite needed for breakwater will also go up.

It is estimated that as much as 70 lakh tonnes of granite, including 10 lakh tonnes for berth and 55 lakh tonnes for the breakwater, is needed to finish the work.

Eight months

“Even if 25,000 to 30,000 tonnes of granite reach the site of breakwater construction daily, the completion will take eight months. Scaling up the procurement of granite and exploiting the sea route with the introduction of more barges can speed up the work,” sources said.