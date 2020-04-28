Breakwater repair work begins

The work to repair the 300-metre damaged section of the under-construction breakwater of the upcoming international multi-purpose deepwater seaport at Vizhinjam has begun.

Around 120 labourers have been pressed into service for the work that will take at least three weeks to complete.

Collector’s nod

The District Collector granted the nod to commence the work after Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Ltd (AVPPL), executing the seaport work, pointed out to the government the need to start the work immediately to protect the core area in view of the high waves at the site and the southwest monsoon just weeks away.

“Of the 300-metre damaged portion, 200 metres had been scooped away by the waves. The work is now to replenish the granite with small granite stones,” an AVPPL official said.

Erosion threat

Large granite stones had to be placed above the small stones to prevent the onslaught of high waves.

In 10 m and above deeper areas of the sea, accropodes (concerte blocks) each weighing 13.5 tonnes will be placed to protect the core of the 3.1-km-long breakwater.

As social distancing norms had to be followed and weather is inclement, the pace of the work is not on the expected level.

The aim is to complete the works in three weeks before the onset of the monsoon, the official said.

The AVPPL has started receiving the required granite from a quarry owned by it at Kadavila, near Kilimanoor, with the State government allowing the quarry to function during the lockdown period.

The shipment of the granite from the quarry at Kummil in Kollam district would commence soon, sources said.