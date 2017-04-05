Breaking the gender ceiling and more

In a huge boost and recognition for the transgender community, Syama, a postgraduate, has become the first transgender in the district to get an education scholarship of the Social Justice Department.

A sum of ₹20,000 was recently transferred to Syama’s bank account as part of the education scholarship for transgenders. “I had applied for it two months ago, and was kept in the loop by the department about its progress. Two or three days ago, I was informed that the money will be transferred to my bank account,” says Syama, who has just finished her M.Ed. from the Government College of Teacher Education, Thycaud.

“I have put it on my Facebook page so that transgenders in other places come to know about the scholarship and can contact the authorities there to apply,” says Syama.

Impetus to others

With just two transgenders in the district having completed their postgraduation, the scholarship, for transgenders from the Plus Two level, will encourage transgenders who had to put their education on hold for various reasons to pursue it. “Many people support us, but we need educated and professionally qualified people among us to speak for ourselves,” says Syama.

It marks the beginning of the implementation part of the transgender policy. “So far, none of the things in the policy, including identity cards for transgenders, have been implemented. So, this is a welcome step,” Syama says.

In class and curriculum

A treasurer of the Oasis Cultural Society, a collective of transgenders, Syama says the support and encouragement from Oasis was invaluable as the journey this far, be it in school or college, has not been easy. “Gender education is limited to women. Sexual minorities and their problems are not discussed, in the class or in the curriculum. Only education can bring about change. Teachers too have to be aware of transgenders in their class and protect their interests.”

PhD plans

This is one of the reasons why Syama, who has done her MA in Malayalam from University College, wants to pursue her PhD in Education. “Many people are studying and writing about us, but I want to focus on the problems of my community in the area of education,” she says.