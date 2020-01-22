Brainstorm quiz winners

U.P. Anjal Mohammed of Chengamanallur Higher Secondary School bagged the first position in the Brainstorm quiz organised by the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights for schoolchildren at St. Joseph’s school here on Tuesday. Muhaisna S. Shibu of Boys HSS, Punalur, came second. G.S. Pradeep was the quiz master.
Speaking after inaugurating the grand finale of the quiz, Minister for Women and Child Development K.K. Shylaja said that the environment around children should nurture their humanity. The State government gave top priority to developing the students’ self-awareness.
A project ‘Kutti doctor’ to focus on health issues of children would be launched, she said.
Mayor K. Sreekumar gave away trophies and cash award.
