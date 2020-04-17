Thiruvananthapuram

Books by Bicycle to the aid of bibliophiles

Information on latest books, those in stock available on Facebook page

Want a book straight off the shelves? All one needs to do is contact Books by Bicycle, an initiative of bicycle lovers in the city, and they will deliver the books on the doorstep.

The lockdown has prevented book lovers from visiting their favourite book stores, browsing titles, and making purchases.

Discounts

The Books By Bicycle, under the umbrella of the Indus Cycling Embassy, will deliver English and Malayalam books, including children’s literature, on readers’ doorstep, and at attractive discounts.

DC Books, Mathrubhoomi Books, Poorna Publications, Chintha Publishers, Green Books, Modern Books, Maithri Books are collaborating with Books By Bicycle.

Payment can be made by cash, Google Pay, or Paytm, bicycle mayor Prakash Gopinath said. Writer Johny M.L. is guiding the initiative.

Information on the latest books and those in stock will be available on the Books by Bicycle Facebook page and group and WhatsApp group too.

For details, call 7356694005.

