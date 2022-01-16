Bookings under way for Agasthyarkoodam trek

The Agasthyarkoodam trek will be facilitated under stringent COVID-19 norms. File

Thiruvananthapuram

16 January 2022 11:51 IST

Trekking season from January 18 to February 26

The annual Agasthyarkoodam trekking season will be held from January 18 to February 26 this year. The online registration for the trek got under way on Saturday.

The number of online bookings per day has been restricted to 75 persons. A maximum of 25 offline bookings, including cancellations, if any, in online registration, will also be permitted.

The ticket rate has been increased to ₹1,580 per head, out of which ₹250 will go towards the ecosystem management fund. As many as five people can be included in a single ticket. Only those aged above 14 years can apply. The bookings can be made through the website www.forest.kerala.gov.in or www.serviceonline.gov.in/trekking.

The Forest department has mandated life insurance or accident insurance coverage for participants this year onwards. The trekkers will have to submit details regarding such policies while registering.

While the trek will be facilitated under stringent COVID-19 norms, participants will be required to produce negative certificates of RT-PCR tests undertaken not more than 72 hours prior to the journey. Proof of having taken both COVID-19 vaccine doses can also be submitted.

Guides will accompany five-member groups that will commence the journey from Bonacaud forest station at 8 a.m. to reach the base camp at Athirumala, 16 km into the forest, by evening. The steep 8-km climb to Agasthyarkoodam will begin early next morning, and travellers will return to the base camp by afternoon. Slow trekkers will be permitted to stay at the base camp for another night before returning to Bonacaud.

Participants will not be permitted to take alcohol and tobacco products for the trek. Cooking will also be restricted inside the forests.