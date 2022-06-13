‘Book procession’ held in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of National Reading Day

June 13, 2022 21:35 IST

The P.N. Panicker Foundation organised a procession in the capital city on Monday, ahead of the June 19 National Reading Day celebrations honouring P.N. Panicker, the founder of the State’s library and literacy movements.

The ‘Pusthaka Ezhunellippu’, in which a copy of the Constitution was carried atop an elephant, passed through Jagathy, Manaveeyam Road, Vellayambalam Junction and Museum Junction and concluded at the Kerala State Central Library.

Cultural leaders, teachers, and children and their parents participated in the event.

Floral tributes were paid en route at the statues of P. Bhaskaran, Vayalar Ramavarma, G. Devarajan, Ayyankali, Sree Narayana Guru and C.V. Raman Pillai. Poet V. Madhusoodanan Nair presided over the function.

Writer George Onakkoor was the chief guest. P.N. Panicker Foundation vice chairman N. Balagopal was among those present on the occasion.