Book on formation of republic

After a book to create awareness of the Constitution as part of its constitutional literacy programme, the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority has brought out another book that links various historical episodes that gave shape to the idea of the Indian republic.

The 24-page book India Enna Republic was released by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by handing over a copy to Minister for General Education C. Ravindranath.

The book details how the principles of freedom upheld by various strands of the struggle for Independence helped in the creation of a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic.

Quotes and pictures of 11 leaders such as B.R. Ambedkar, M.K. Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Bhagat Singh, Subhash Chandra Bose, Sarojini Naidu, Aruna Asaf Ali, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, and other Constitution-based details have been included in the book. It goes into Ambedkar’s warnings on the challenges the Constitution could face. The book ends with historian Romila Thapar’s words on secularism.

The book has been written by literacy mission director P.S. Sreekala. Historian P.N. Panikkar is the academic adviser.

The mission will conduct classes based on the book as part of India Enna Republic campaign as part of the constitutional literacy programme.