ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai-Thiruvananthapuram Air India flight makes emergency landing after bomb scare

Updated - August 22, 2024 09:46 am IST

Published - August 22, 2024 08:59 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Air India flight from Mumbai landed at the airport around 8 am and was moved to an isolation bay,

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

An Air India flight (AI 657 (BOM-TRV) from Mumbai with 135 passengers and crew onboard made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport here on Thursday (August 22, 2024) morning after a bomb threat to the aircraft. The flight that had left Mumbai in the morning received the bomb alert while en route to its destination.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pilot then passed on the information to the Air Traffic Control unit in Thiruvananthapuram and requested an emergency landing. Following this, a full emergency was declared at the airport at 7.36 a.m., and the aircraft landed safely at the airport by around 8 a.m. with fire tenders and ambulances on standby. The flight was then taxied to the isolation bay, where the passengers disembarked.

The security check of the baggage of the passengers is underway. In a statement, the airport authorities said the aircraft landed safely. It is now parked at the Isolation Bay, where the baggage screening process has begun after the disembarkation of passengers.

There has been no impact on life. Airport operations are currently uninterrupted, said the statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US