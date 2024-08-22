GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mumbai-Thiruvananthapuram Air India flight makes emergency landing after bomb scare

The Air India flight from Mumbai landed at the airport around 8 am and was moved to an isolation bay,

Updated - August 22, 2024 09:46 am IST

Published - August 22, 2024 08:59 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image.

Representational image. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

An Air India flight (AI 657 (BOM-TRV) from Mumbai with 135 passengers and crew onboard made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport here on Thursday (August 22, 2024) morning after a bomb threat to the aircraft. The flight that had left Mumbai in the morning received the bomb alert while en route to its destination.

The pilot then passed on the information to the Air Traffic Control unit in Thiruvananthapuram and requested an emergency landing. Following this, a full emergency was declared at the airport at 7.36 a.m., and the aircraft landed safely at the airport by around 8 a.m. with fire tenders and ambulances on standby. The flight was then taxied to the isolation bay, where the passengers disembarked.

The security check of the baggage of the passengers is underway. In a statement, the airport authorities said the aircraft landed safely. It is now parked at the Isolation Bay, where the baggage screening process has begun after the disembarkation of passengers.

There has been no impact on life. Airport operations are currently uninterrupted, said the statement.

Related Topics

act of terror / emergency planning / security measures / aviation safety / air transport / Thiruvananthapuram

