GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Body of sanitation worker who went missing in canal recovered forty-six hours later

Joy, the sanitation worker who went missing, was put on the job by a private agency which was contracted by Railways to clean a section of Amayizhanjan Canal which passes through railway property near Thiruvananthapuram Central station

Updated - July 15, 2024 11:12 am IST

Published - July 15, 2024 11:01 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Fire and Rescue Services personnel during a search operation after a sanitation worker was swept away in rainwater while cleaning the Amayizhanchan canal in Thiruvananthapuram on July 13, 2024. His body was retrieved on July 15.

Kerala Fire and Rescue Services personnel during a search operation after a sanitation worker was swept away in rainwater while cleaning the Amayizhanchan canal in Thiruvananthapuram on July 13, 2024. His body was retrieved on July 15. | Photo Credit: PTI

Forty-six hours after a sanitation worker went missing in the Amayizhanjan Canal in Thiruvananthapuram, a body believed to be that of the person was recovered downstream near Thakarapparambu on July 15 morning.

The body, caught in a pile of waste, was spotted by contingent workers of the city Corporation while an intensive joint search operation of the Indian Navy, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Fire and Rescue Services was ongoing upstream near the Railway Station.

More on the missing worker

The body was taken to the Government Medical College Hospital here.

Joy, 42, the sanitation worker who went missing, was put on the job by a private agency which was contracted by Railways to clean a section of the Amayizhanjan Canal, which passes through the railway property under the rails near the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station.

For the past few days, three workers had been involved in the clean-up of a narrow, 140-metre-long section of the canal. As the rain intensified, the flow inside the canal increased, and Joy was unable to get out on time. Though the fellow workers attempted to rescue him initially with ropes, the efforts were not successful.

The search operations have been concentrated mostly on this short stretch under the assumption that it is unlikely that the body would pass through the constricted path filled with solidified waste.

The Fire department’s scuba diving team had by evening on July 14 managed to cover the entire stretch, pushing through the accumulated waste. A water flushing method was later used to push out the waste and recover the body, but the search operations had proved futile. 

The accident and the long search operation also cast an unflattering light on waste management systems and the lack of upkeep of canals and drains, clogged with legacy waste.

Related Topics

Thiruvananthapuram

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.