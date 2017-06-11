Body of water-scooter accident victim recovered

The body of Sam Paul Thampi who had gone missing in the Kappil backwaters after a water scooter capsized was recovered on Sunday morning.

The body was recovered by a search team comprising the Paravur police and the Fire and Rescue Services around 6.30 a.m. After post-mortem examination at the Government Medical College Hospital here, the body was handed over to relatives, the Paravur police said.

Sam, 25, and his friend Bipin Das, 26, who worked in a private resort, had gone for a ride on a water scooter owned by the resort. They were not wearing life vests. Sam lost control of the vehicle as he attempted to take a sharp turn. As the motor scooter capsized, he fell into the water and tried to swim to safety. Bipin gripped the vehicle and was rescued.