Body of water-scooter accident victim recovered

The body of Sam Paul Thampi who had gone missing in the Kappil backwaters after a water scooter capsized was recovered on Sunday morning.
The body was recovered by a search team comprising the Paravur police and the Fire and Rescue Services around 6.30 a.m. After post-mortem examination at the Government Medical College Hospital here, the body was handed over to relatives, the Paravur police said.
Sam, 25, and his friend Bipin Das, 26, who worked in a private resort, had gone for a ride on a water scooter owned by the resort. They were not wearing life vests. Sam lost control of the vehicle as he attempted to take a sharp turn. As the motor scooter capsized, he fell into the water and tried to swim to safety. Bipin gripped the vehicle and was rescued.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor