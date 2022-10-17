Body of second student who went missing in Karamana river found

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 17, 2022 20:58 IST

The body of the Class VII student who had gone missing in the Karamana river along with his friend was recovered on Monday.

Twelve-year-old Niranjan’s body was found nearly 2 km from where he had gone missing on Saturday. The Moonnamoodu native had gone to fish and bathe in the river along with Jibith of Nettayam at the Melekadavu ghat, near Vattiyurkavu. Jibith’s body was found on Sunday.

Both were students of St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School at Pattom. Niranjan is survived by his mother, Anitha. The bodies were recovered by the scuba team of the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services.

