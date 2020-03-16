Thiruvananthapuram

Body of missing girl found

The body of Sharu, 17, who had gone missing after falling into the sea near Vizhinjam, was recovered on Sunday evening.

The body was spotted near Veli by fishermen who informed the coastal police.

The coastal police recovered the body and moved it to the mortuary of Government Medical College Hospital, the police said here.

Sharu, along with Nisha and Sharanya, both 20, had gone missing from Payarummoodu on Friday afternoon.

Nisha’s body washed ashore at Azhimala that night.

Sharanya’s body was found near Vizhinjam on Saturday afternoon.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 16, 2020 1:12:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/body-of-missing-girl-found/article31077249.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY