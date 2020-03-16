Body of missing girl found

The body of Sharu, 17, who had gone missing after falling into the sea near Vizhinjam, was recovered on Sunday evening.
The body was spotted near Veli by fishermen who informed the coastal police.
The coastal police recovered the body and moved it to the mortuary of Government Medical College Hospital, the police said here.
Sharu, along with Nisha and Sharanya, both 20, had gone missing from Payarummoodu on Friday afternoon.
Nisha’s body washed ashore at Azhimala that night.
Sharanya’s body was found near Vizhinjam on Saturday afternoon.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.