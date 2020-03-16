Body of missing girl found

The body of Sharu, 17, who had gone missing after falling into the sea near Vizhinjam, was recovered on Sunday evening.

The body was spotted near Veli by fishermen who informed the coastal police.

The coastal police recovered the body and moved it to the mortuary of Government Medical College Hospital, the police said here.

Sharu, along with Nisha and Sharanya, both 20, had gone missing from Payarummoodu on Friday afternoon.

Nisha’s body washed ashore at Azhimala that night.

Sharanya’s body was found near Vizhinjam on Saturday afternoon.