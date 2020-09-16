Body of missing child washed ashore on the Galilea beach

ALAPPUZHA

16 September 2020 11:36 IST

Incident occured during a ‘selfie’ session

A two-and-a-half-year-old child swept away by a strong wave on the Alappuzha beach earlier this week was found washed ashore on the Galilea beach, near Punnapra, on Tuesday.

The boy, identified as Adhikrishna, went missing in the sea while his mother was attempting to take a selfie with him and two other children on the beach on Sunday.

According to the police, the mother, identified as Anitha, her two children, and her brother’s son from Palakkad reached their relative’s house here a few days ago after attending a wedding ceremony. On Sunday afternoon, Anitha and the three children were taken to the beach by their relative Binu. After the police denied them permission to go to the beach in view of the rough sea, they came to the beach near the ESI Hospital, evading security personnel.

Anitha and the children who were trying to take a selfie on the beach got hit by strong waves and swept away to sea. Seeing this Binu rushed to the spot but could only save the woman and two children.

The police said the body would be handed over to the family after completing the post-mortem examination.