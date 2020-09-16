Body of missing child washed ashore on the Galilea beach

A two-and-a-half-year-old child swept away by a strong wave on the Alappuzha beach earlier this week was found washed ashore on the Galilea beach, near Punnapra, on Tuesday.
The boy, identified as Adhikrishna, went missing in the sea while his mother was attempting to take a selfie with him and two other children on the beach on Sunday.
According to the police, the mother, identified as Anitha, her two children, and her brother’s son from Palakkad reached their relative’s house here a few days ago after attending a wedding ceremony. On Sunday afternoon, Anitha and the three children were taken to the beach by their relative Binu. After the police denied them permission to go to the beach in view of the rough sea, they came to the beach near the ESI Hospital, evading security personnel.
Anitha and the children who were trying to take a selfie on the beach got hit by strong waves and swept away to sea. Seeing this Binu rushed to the spot but could only save the woman and two children.
The police said the body would be handed over to the family after completing the post-mortem examination.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath